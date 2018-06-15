Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Robber jailed for attacking teenage female attendant

John Wood · 15 June, 2018
police blue light

A 30-year-old man who attacked a teenage female forecourt attendant during a robbery has been jailed for six-and-a-half years.

Drug addict Robert Shane Hughes admitted robbery and assault at the Shell service station in Denbigh in north Wales on 29 April and possessing a knife.

Mold Crown Court heard he was jailed previously for robbing another fuel station in 2011 while armed with a crossbow.

“This was a particularly nasty incident during which a young female store assistant was assaulted and so, on her behalf, I’m particularly pleased and reassured,” said detective chief inspector Neil Harrison.

“This sentence will have a massive impact locally and therefore just reward to the community for all the support and understanding given as this investigation progressed.”

The court heard Hughes, from Denbigh, had threatened the 19-year-old forecourt attendant with a knife and told her: “Open the till or I’ll stab you.” She sustained cuts and bruises after falling.

Hughes stole about £180 in cash and cigarettes.

The court heard he was jailed for six-and-a-half years for the previous armed robbery in 2011.

North Wales Police said the sentence followed the recent imprisonment of an associate of Hughes, and a closure order being granted on a property being used as a crack cocaine den by the pair in Denbigh.

“Hughes is a prolific offender with a track record of dishonesty and so today’s sentence will make Denbigh and north Wales a much safer place with him locked up,” added detective chief inspector Harrison.

