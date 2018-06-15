MFG renews Texaco deal for 81 sites and adds six more

John Wood

Valero has agreed a new five-year deal with Motor Fuel Group (MFG), which is set to become the largest independent forecourt operator in the UK. The agreement sees Valero renew 81 Texaco-branded MFG sites and, in addition, gain six new sites.

Simon Davis, fuel operations director at MFG, said: “The decision to renew with Valero and continue to offer the Texaco brand on our network was made so that we can continue to offer a wide-ranging fuel offer to our customers.

“Value and brand recognition are always high in the minds of motorists and with the Texaco brand we continue to meet their expectations.”

The original agreement between Valero and MFG was made in 2015. Adele Shackleton, regional branded sales manager at Valero, said: “I’m delighted that MFG has made the decision to renew their agreement with Valero. We have an excellent relationship with Simon and the team at MFG and are thrilled to continue working with them at a very exciting time for their business.”

Andrew Cox, Valero’s director sales and marketing, added, “We look forward to continuing our strong relationship with MFG, who are such a significant player in the industry. As MFG expand and their volumes continue to grow, Valero can be relied upon to support their business with security of supply, quality fuels and an industry leading delivery service.”

Earlier this year MFG agreed a takeover deal with its biggest rival MRH, and it is expected to complete next week, meaning it will have over 900 sites.

