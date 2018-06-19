Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Fuel sales boost for Co-op site following £1.9m redevelopment

Merril Boulton · 19 June, 2018

Texaco has reported a 28% boost in fuel sales following a major makeover to the Co-op petrol filling station in Sandford, Dorset.

The store re-opened in April following a £1.9m investment by the Co-op, extending the store to a near 3,000 sq ft sales area and modernising the forecourt.

The new-look store has a focus on fresh, healthy foods, bakery, meal ideas, award winning wines and a Costa coffee dispenser. As part of the renovation works on the forecourt, the pumps and tanks have all been replaced. All four grades of Texaco fuel are now available at the site, including Supreme Diesel, which was introduced at the relaunch.

All Co-op stores also bring a funding boost for local causes. Members of the Co-op receive a five per cent reward when buying own-brand products in the store, with the Co-op donating a further one per cent to local causes. In addition, students holding a NUS extra card receive a 10% discount off groceries purchased at the new-look store to support them during their studies.

Eddie Jenkinson, national fuels manager at Co-op, said: “We have had a great response and are delighted to have had the opportunity to carry out such a significant investment in Sandford, enabling both the petrol filling station and store to deliver an enhanced service to better serve our members, customers and visitors to the area. We are proud to be part of the community, and our ambition is to ensure our store is a local hub, a real asset locally.

“We are investing in our people, stores, products, prices and communities – our aim is for stores to be at the heart of local life, bringing communities together and offering great quality products, when and where our members and customers need them. We also want customers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op. And, that we are also giving back to the community. Our members make a difference locally, simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us they raise much needed funding for organisations in the area who contribute to improving local life.”

Andrew Cox, Valero’s director sales and marketing, said: “I’d like to congratulate the Co-op on the redevelopment of Sandford. The re-opened site looks great – the introduction of Supreme Diesel is sure to be popular with customers and the greatly improved shop offering is already attracting more customers to the forecourt."

