Londis boasts 'best-ever' performance with sales up 19%

Merril Boulton

Londis has revealed what it describes as its “best ever” performance with latest figures showing an overall sales growth of +19%. Non tobacco sales were up 26%, with tobacco sales also delivering a strong performance of +16%.

Nearly 300 new stores also joined the group, which demonstrates the strength of the Londis brand to attract new retailers and help existing members make more or save more, according to Martin Swadling, brand director – Londis.

He said the fantastic performance had been driven by a number of factors, including recruitment being very strong with 296 new stores joining Londis and Booker Retail Partners also winning the joint supply contract for MRH and Shell.

“The launch of the award-winning 'Discover the Choice' brand doubled sales in ranges such as ready meals and chilled pizza and has further improved the chilled proposition. Londis has also focused on delivering a fantastic promotion package and making the most of ‘Events,’ with both the Beer & Cider and Wine Festivals delivering incremental sales for retailers,” he said.

“I’m absolutely delighted with our performance and I’d like to thank all of our retailers for their continued support,” stressed Swadling. “As well as attracting new independent retailers we are also privileged to be partnering with some prestigious group accounts. We are pleased to be helping our retailers make more and save more. However we understand there is still more work to done and I’m looking forward to continuing to serve them especially as we move into the busy summer period.”