Applegreen completes 80th Subway outlet

Merril Boulton

Top 50 Indie Applegreen has installed its 80th Subway outlet within its UK and Ireland-based network. The store is at the Applegreen forecourt at Millfield Shopping Centre in Balbriggan, Republic of Ireland

The store features Subway's new Fresh Forward decor, a format designed to offer customers an enhanced brand experience, with a bright new colour palette, clean lines and customer-focused touches, such as digital menu boards and free-to-use charging ports, as well as a revamped fresh veggie display.

Applegreen has been a Subway partner since 2013, when it opened its first store in Gorey, Republic of Ireland, swiftly followed by its first store in the UK. The leading independent forecourt retailer, which has more than 250 sites throughout the UK and Ireland, now has 49 Subway stores at its sites in the Republic of Ireland, 26 in Great Britain and five in Northern Ireland, with plans for further stores in the pipeline.

Aaron Duggan, head of Food for Applegreen, added: “We are delighted to be extending our partnership with Subway by opening our 80th store. We know our customers look to us for value and choice in fresh food and having a well-known brand, such as Subway, offers customers just that.”

Justin Goes, regional director Europe at Subway International BV, said: “We are delighted to have reached the milestone of 80 Subway stores with Applegreen across its UK and Irish retail portfolio. Non-traditional development has been a key factor to Subway's growth in the UK and Ireland through our partnerships with the likes of Applegreen. It is great to see there are still many opportunities for further stores at its locations, and we look forward to working together to open many more in the future.”