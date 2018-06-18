Bestway adds two depots to boost service to customers

Merril Boulton

Bestway Wholesale has exchanged contracts with AF Blakemore with a view to purchasing two of the company’s cash and carry depots. The deal entails the purchase of the 151,000 square foot depot in Cardiff, and the 76,000 square foot depot in Walsall.

Bestway Wholesale managing director, Martin Race, said: “We’re very excited to add these two well-located and sizeable depots into our estate, and to welcome the employees into the Bestway family as our new colleagues. The addition of the Cardiff and Walsall depots will only make us stronger, enhancing our presence in these two key areas, and expanding our footprint and coverage in the UK.

“As a business, our mission is to be the 'best way' for customers to grow their food and drinks business and the purchase of these two depots will provide Bestway with the increased scale and reach to provide the best possible service to our customers, alongside our market-leading prices and promotions.”

“The landscape in convenience retail is changing rapidly and we are committed to ensuring that Bestway Wholesale has the infrastructure to meet – and exceed - our customers’ requirements.”

Both depots will remain open and will continue to be run by the Blakemore business in the interim until completion of the deal, which is due to take place in the coming weeks. All 123 Blakemore impacted colleagues have been informed of the decision and will transfer their employment also upon completion.