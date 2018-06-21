Free charging on Clean Air Day says Instavolt CEO

Merril Boulton

Today is Clean Air Day (June 21) and electric car charging specialist InstaVolt is making its stations completely free to use in recognition of the event.

Clean Air Day, organised by Global Action Plan, aims to raise awareness of air pollution and what people can do to make the air cleaner and healthier for everyone.

Tim Payne, CEO of Instavolt which which owns, installs and maintains rapid DC charging stations, said: “Creating a world where we have cleaner air to breathe is something we’re incredibly passionate about at InstaVolt. Electric cars have an important part to play in that, by replacing polluting vehicles with zero-emission alternatives.

“It’s our pleasure to support Clean Air Day by giving electric car drivers free use of our charging stations. They’ll see how quick and easy it is to get back on the road in minutes.”

InstaVolt prides itself on the fact that all of the electricity provided by its chargers comes from 100 per cent renewable sources.

The company has more than 150 rapid chargers across the UK, including the sites of top independent retailers such as Rusdene, the Cornwall Garage Group; and also on Certas Energy co-owned sites. Its charging stations are available to use on a pay-as-you-go basis, with no subscription or membership required. Drivers simply tap their contactless credit or debit card, charge up and go.

The company said that on Clean Air Day drivers simply need to initiate the charge in the normal way by tapping their contactless credit or debit card but they won’t be charged.