Asda removes jet washes in bid to win planning consent

Tracy West

Asda has re-submitted plans for a forecourt at its Ferring site in Sussex, after its original proposals were thrown out.

The initial plans had included two jet washes but these were deemed to be too close to residential property so the application was turned down.

Now, the retail giant has put in new plans without the jet washes and is hoping these will be approved. Indeed in a letter to Arun District Council, Asda stated: “As the revised proposal no longer includes a jet wash, we anticipate that the application should now be regarded to be acceptable, having responded to the Council’s concerns”.

The plans are for the northern boundary of the Ferring site with access via the entrance to the existing superstore. The proposal is for six pumps (12 filling positions), fuel storage tanks, associated pipework, overhead canopy, forecourt surfacing and an air/water unit.

In its application, Asda also stated that the “effect of an Asda PFS is to drive down prices in the local catchment area to the benefit of residents”.