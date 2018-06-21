Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Euro Garages gets green light in Ripon

Tracy West · 21 June, 2018

Euro Garages has been given the green light to build a new forecourt on the outskirts of Ripon, despite one local claiming that the development would be a ‘carbuncle’ on one of the most scenic approaches to the city.

Speaking to Stray FM, the local resident said the new forecourt would cause disturbance in terms of light pollution, noise, fumes and smell however, councillors voted nine-to-two in favour of the development.

Harrogate Council received 28 communications from local residents and businesses about the planning application; some argued that the area did not need another forecourt while others welcomed it as ‘good use of a brownfield site’. The council’s planning department said the proposed development represented new investment in Ripon that would regenerate an existing site and provide around 60 jobs.

The Euro Garages forecourt will be built on the former Calverts Carpets site at Hutton Bank to the north of Ripon. The planning application includes the demolition of existing buildings then the construction of a new forecourt with six petrol pump islands and canopy, plus a convenience store with ATM. In addition, there will be a drive-thru fast food outlet.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 18 June 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.18140.02129.21
East Midlands131.6092.90141.48128.80
London132.06140.40129.21
North East131.2866.90141.91127.99
North West131.52141.49128.24
Northern Ireland130.8069.90135.52128.45
Scotland131.78138.84128.60
South East132.40141.08129.46
South West131.8662.90140.58129.06
Wales131.5463.90140.13128.63
West Midlands131.1759.80140.83128.45
Yorkshire & Humber130.8879.90140.94127.89
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MFG renews Texaco deal for 81 sites and a...

Euro Garages opens new £3.5m site near As...

Fuel sales boost for Co-op's Sandford sit...

BP wins consent for scheme with M&S and M...

Euro Garages opens new £3.5m site near As...

MFG renews Texaco deal for 81 sites and a...

MFG takeover of MRH set for completion wi...

BP wins consent for scheme with M&S and M...

MFG takeover of MRH set for completion wi...

BP hands dealers huge bills after error o...

Euro Garages opens new £3.5m site near As...

Former Top 50 Indies sites set to reopen...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned about installing electric chargers on your forecourt from a safety point of view following comments made by the APEA about the potential dangers?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training