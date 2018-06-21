Euro Garages gets green light in Ripon

Tracy West

Euro Garages has been given the green light to build a new forecourt on the outskirts of Ripon, despite one local claiming that the development would be a ‘carbuncle’ on one of the most scenic approaches to the city.

Speaking to Stray FM, the local resident said the new forecourt would cause disturbance in terms of light pollution, noise, fumes and smell however, councillors voted nine-to-two in favour of the development.

Harrogate Council received 28 communications from local residents and businesses about the planning application; some argued that the area did not need another forecourt while others welcomed it as ‘good use of a brownfield site’. The council’s planning department said the proposed development represented new investment in Ripon that would regenerate an existing site and provide around 60 jobs.

The Euro Garages forecourt will be built on the former Calverts Carpets site at Hutton Bank to the north of Ripon. The planning application includes the demolition of existing buildings then the construction of a new forecourt with six petrol pump islands and canopy, plus a convenience store with ATM. In addition, there will be a drive-thru fast food outlet.