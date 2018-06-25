Home · News · Latest News
MFG/MRH deal completed· 25 June, 2018
MFG’s takeover of MRH completed on June 21. On June 5, the deal was referred to the UK Competition and Markets Authority by the European Commission, which meant that, in accordance with the contracts exchanged between investors, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and Lone Star, the transaction had to complete within 15 days – which it did.
