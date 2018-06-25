Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

MFG/MRH deal completed

Tracy West · 25 June, 2018

MFG’s takeover of MRH completed on June 21. On June 5, the deal was referred to the UK Competition and Markets Authority by the European Commission, which meant that, in accordance with the contracts exchanged between investors, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and Lone Star, the transaction had to complete within 15 days – which it did.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 18 June 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.18140.02129.21
East Midlands131.6092.90141.48128.80
London132.06140.40129.21
North East131.2866.90141.91127.99
North West131.52141.49128.24
Northern Ireland130.8069.90135.52128.45
Scotland131.78138.84128.60
South East132.40141.08129.46
South West131.8662.90140.58129.06
Wales131.5463.90140.13128.63
West Midlands131.1759.80140.83128.45
Yorkshire & Humber130.8879.90140.94127.89
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Fuel sales boost for Co-op site following...

Superstores cut fuel prices… again

Euro Garages gets green light in Ripon

London Mayor calls for 2030 ban on pure d...

MFG renews Texaco deal for 81 sites and a...

Euro Garages opens new £3.5m site near As...

BP wins consent for scheme with M&S and M...

Supermarkets cut fuel prices following cr...

MFG takeover of MRH set for completion wi...

BP hands dealers huge bills after error o...

Euro Garages opens new £3.5m site near As...

MFG renews Texaco deal for 81 sites and a...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned about installing electric chargers on your forecourt from a safety point of view following comments made by the APEA about the potential dangers?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training