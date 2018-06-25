Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
MFG/MRH deal completes but businesses remain apart for now

John Wood · 25 June, 2018

MFG’s takeover of MRH completed on Thursday June 21, but the two businesses will continue to run as separate entities with no major changes to their structure or management, until an investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is completed.

The CMA is considering whether the deal requires further action and is scheduled to deliver its decision by August 22.

Earlier in the month the deal was referred to the CMA by the European Commission, and this meant that, in accordance with the contracts exchanged between MFG investors, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), and MRH investors, Lone Star, the transaction would complete within 15 days.

The deal involves the UK’s largest service station operator MRH, being acquired by the second biggest, MFG, for £1.2bn.

It will create the UK’s number one operator by number of sites and number two by volume.

MFG and MRH together operate more than 900 sites, which are predominantly company-owned and franchisee-operated, and manage third-party fuel, convenience, and foodservice brands.

They include fuel brands BP, Esso, Jet, Murco, Shell and Texaco and retail brands Budgens, Costa Coffee, Greggs, Spar and Subway, as well as the MRH-owned brand, Hursts. On a combined basis, MFG and MRH sold approximately 3.6 billion litres of fuel in 2017. 

Food Hygiene Training