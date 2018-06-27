Detectives investigating break-in at Tesco forecourt in Scotland

John Wood

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a break-in at around 11.55pm on Friday June 22 at the Tesco filling station in Dalkeith, Scotland.

Two men forced entry to the premises before stealing a quantity of cigarettes and making off on foot.

The first suspect is described as having a medium build and wearing a navy puffer jacket, royal-blue t-shirt, navy trousers, multi-coloured gloves and a black balaclava.

The second suspect is described as having a medium build and wearing a black hooded jumper with white writing and a white logo on the back, navy trousers, black trainers, orange gloves and a black balaclava.

Detective constable Sean Kennedy from Dalkeith CID said: “Despite the time of night this incident occurred, there may have been members of the public in the area who witnessed what happened and we’d urge them to get in touch.

“In addition, if you recognise the description of the suspects, or have any other information relevant to our investigation then please contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Dalkeith CID via 101 and quote incident number 5301 of the 22 June. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

