Gulf Retail partners Silverstone race circuit to provide all its fuel

John Wood · 27 June, 2018
racing car at Gulf pump at Silverstone

Gulf Retail has become the fuel partner to Silverstone Circuits, providing the motor racing venue with its full requirement of fuels including a range of premium and racing fuels as well as heating oils and generator fuels.

The forecourt within Silverstone Circuits National Paddock has been extensively refurbished to meet the future needs of the circuit and its range of fuels now includes unleaded, Gulf’s premium fuel grade Endurance, Gulf 99 Octane Track unleaded and Gulf 102 Octane blended racing fuel formula.

Gulf was supported by retail technology specialist HTEC, which supplied and installed the outside payment terminal, POS and back office system, allowing the site to operate a 24-hour service.

“We are impressed by Silverstone’s vision to become a year round leisure destination and see great long term potential from this agreement,” said Craig Nugent, head of dealer sales, Certas Energy. “It also enables us to align our Gulf brand with one of the world’s leading race circuits and showcase the quality and performance capabilities of Gulf fuels.”

Lee Thomas, procurement and contracts manager of Silverstone Circuits commented: “This is a partnership between two companies with a rich motor racing heritage and a strong commitment to the future. Our forecourt has now been refurbished to meet future demand from both the racing fraternity and motoring public.

“The circuit’s entire fuel needs are now serviced by Certas Energy and Gulf and we hope that this is the start of a strong relationship that in time will extend well beyond the supply of high quality fuels.”

