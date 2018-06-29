Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Vintage car ends up in forecourt shop after crash

29 June, 2018
police tape

Staff and customers at a petrol station in Dover had a remarkable escape after a vintage car smashed into the forecourt shop on Monday June 25, ending up several metres inside the building.

Two people in the car were treated for minor injuries at Dover South BP service station off Limekiln Street, and one of them was taken to hospital by ambulance with a leg injury.

Officers from Kent Police as well as crews from South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) and Kent Fire and Rescue attended the incident, just off the A20, which happened just before 9am.

Unconfirmed reports suggested the driver lost control of their Reliant Scimitar after filling up with petrol and driving away from the pumps.

A spokesman for Secamb said: “We responded to reports a vehicle had gone through a shop window at Dover South BP service station off the Limekiln roundabout.

“There were two people on board, thought to be elderly. One male patient sustained a leg injury and was taken to William Harvey hospital by ambulance."

A spokesman for Kent Police added: “Kent Police was called at 8.52am on Monday 25 June 2018 to reports that a vintage car had collided with the shop at Dover South Service Station (BP garage) on Limekiln Street, Dover.

“Kent Fire & Rescue Service have made the scene safe and Secamb attended as the driver was reported to have had minor injuries.”

Food Hygiene Training