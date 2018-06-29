Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Slavery squad carries out raid on Manchester car wash

John Wood · 29 June, 2018
washing a car by hand

Officers from the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) have joined Greater Manchester Police in targeting a car wash in the south of the city suspected of exploiting workers.

Eight workers were interviewed by the GLAA at the car wash on Monday 25 June, with referrals being submitted to the HMRC National Minimum Wage unit.

The joint activity saw the GLAA work with Greater Manchester Police’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking team, neighbourhood officers and environmental health after intelligence to the Modern Slavery Helpline suggested the possible exploitation of up to 10 workers at the premises.

This was alongside community-led intelligence about other potential criminality at the car wash.

In addition to the possible national minimum wage breaches, Greater Manchester Police found suspected stolen car parts, which they are investigating.

No arrests have been made at this stage but the investigation continues.

Food Hygiene Training