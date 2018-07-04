Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Co-op completes £2.2m overhaul of Yorkshire site

John Wood · 04 July, 2018
Co-op Ingleton

The Co-op opened a new-look petrol filling station and food store on New Road in Ingleton, North Yorkshire, following a £2.2m overhaul.

The programme of forecourt works has seen replacement of tanks, pumps and signage with the installation of additional jet wash, air, car-vacuum and water facilities. The store now offers a range of fresh, healthy foods, hot food, meal ideas, wines, Costa coffee, an in-store bakery, food-to-go and a customer toilet.

The new store also brings a funding boost for local good causes – including Ingleton Pool Splash Park, St Mary’s School and the Cave Rescue Organisation – through the Co-op’s Membership scheme. Members receive a 5% reward when they swipe their card when buying own-branded products, and the Co-op donates a further 1% to local good causes.

Leanne Fothergill, store manager, said: “We are delighted to have undertaken such a significant investment at our Three Peaks store and we are confident that the improvements will enable us to better serve our community and the many tourists who visit us so frequently.”

Rachel Hall, area manager, said: “The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum. Our ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub, a real asset for the community.

Councillor Carl Lis, who attended the opening along with other Ingleton Parish Council members, said: “We are constantly hearing reports of a decline in rural and local services and it is particularly encouraging that the Co-op has shown real support of the village and to our community in the provision of this new facility. I would like to thank the Co-op on behalf of the Parish Council for its real commitment to the future sustainability of our village.”

