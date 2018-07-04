Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Lawrences Garages site reopens following £1.25m redevelopment

John Wood · 04 July, 2018
Lawrences Budgens

Lawrences Garages has reopened its site at Harleston in Norfolk after a £1.25m redevelopment.

After a 16-week closure the site, now known as Lawrences Budgens, features new double skin tanks with a state-of-the-art monitoring system, a new Washtec rollover car wash, 12 parking bays and ground work for future electrical charging points. The Esso site has also been given the latest Synergy branding.

The new Budgens shop measures 1,800sq ft, and includes refrigeration designed with heat reclaim, and LED lighting throughout. There had previously been a Budgens in the town until August last year, when it was taken over by East of England Co-op.

The site was opened by a trio of local ladies from Harleston. Carol Wiles MBE and Annie Chapman BEM were joined by former forecourt operative Marjorie Coleman, aged 84, who retired when the site was demolished in March.

Site owner Ben Lawrence said: “We are looking forward to returning to Harleston with a new Budgens shop, a fresh layout for the forecourt and advanced car wash.

“We feel proud having spent a lot of time and capital in developing this new facility for Harleston, which will continue to serve the community for many years.”

Ben’s father and fellow site owner Andrew added: “It has taken a good year-and-a-half of planning for us to get to this point.

“I am absolutely proud of the new shop and petrol station and I hope Harleston will welcome it.”

He added: “Volumes are already back to where they were before closing and the shop has doubled sales.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 July 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East131.3061.90138.20128.05
East Midlands130.88137.86127.66
London131.39138.88128.21
North East130.4966.90139.08127.19
North West130.7961.90139.89127.02
Northern Ireland129.88133.90127.01
Scotland130.97137.60127.43
South East131.6162.40139.14128.58
South West131.1774.90137.30127.91
Wales130.76133.63127.47
West Midlands130.46139.23127.46
Yorkshire & Humber130.0967.80140.42127.04
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MFG/MRH deal completes but businesses rem...

BP buys UK’s largest electric vehicle cha...

Shop theft motion in Parliament wins cros...

Vintage car ends up in forecourt shop aft...

MFG/MRH deal completes but businesses rem...

Shop theft motion in Parliament wins cros...

Superstores cut fuel prices… again

Euro Garages gets green light in Ripon

MFG/MRH deal completes but businesses rem...

MFG takeover of MRH set for completion wi...

Euro Garages opens new £3.5m site near As...

MFG renews Texaco deal for 81 sites and a...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned about installing electric chargers on your forecourt from a safety point of view following comments made by the APEA about the potential dangers?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training