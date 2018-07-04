Lawrences Garages site reopens following £1.25m redevelopment

John Wood

Lawrences Garages has reopened its site at Harleston in Norfolk after a £1.25m redevelopment.

After a 16-week closure the site, now known as Lawrences Budgens, features new double skin tanks with a state-of-the-art monitoring system, a new Washtec rollover car wash, 12 parking bays and ground work for future electrical charging points. The Esso site has also been given the latest Synergy branding.

The new Budgens shop measures 1,800sq ft, and includes refrigeration designed with heat reclaim, and LED lighting throughout. There had previously been a Budgens in the town until August last year, when it was taken over by East of England Co-op.

The site was opened by a trio of local ladies from Harleston. Carol Wiles MBE and Annie Chapman BEM were joined by former forecourt operative Marjorie Coleman, aged 84, who retired when the site was demolished in March.

Site owner Ben Lawrence said: “We are looking forward to returning to Harleston with a new Budgens shop, a fresh layout for the forecourt and advanced car wash.

“We feel proud having spent a lot of time and capital in developing this new facility for Harleston, which will continue to serve the community for many years.”

Ben’s father and fellow site owner Andrew added: “It has taken a good year-and-a-half of planning for us to get to this point.

“I am absolutely proud of the new shop and petrol station and I hope Harleston will welcome it.”

He added: “Volumes are already back to where they were before closing and the shop has doubled sales.”

