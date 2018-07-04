Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Petrol and diesel wholesale prices beginning to edge up again

John Wood · 04 July, 2018
petrol pumps

The prices of petrol and diesel peaked in May, falling back nearly 2ppl and 1.5ppl respectively in June, but wholesale prices are rising again, the RAC has warned.

RAC Fuel Watch data shows that during June average petrol prices fell from 129.37ppl across the UK to 127.59p after the supermarkets cut their prices in response to lower wholesale costs. Diesel also reduced from 132.32ppl to 130.74ppl.

The greatest price reductions were seen across UK supermarkets, where an average of 2.4p came off the price of a litre of unleaded petrol, and 2p off a litre of diesel. Drivers filling up at motorway services meanwhile saw no reduction at all in average prices during June – with a litre of petrol remaining at 145p and diesel at 148p.

The fall in the price of petrol and diesel occurred early on in June, with some of the largest fuel retailers responding to calls by the RAC to cut their prices in the wake of falling wholesale prices. But wholesale prices started to creep up again at the end of the month, suggesting the slide in prices will not continue.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “The big fuel retailers finally bowed to pressure in early June by cutting the price of both petrol and diesel at the pumps – offering some respite to drivers who just a month earlier had experienced the largest jump in average forecourt prices since the RAC began tracking prices.

“But while the price of oil slid back to around $72 a barrel in the middle of month, since this point it has been rising again – ending June nearer $76 a barrel and with wholesale fuel prices now also starting to rise again.

“So we remain in a period of real volatility when it comes to fuel prices. Late in June the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which represents some of the world’s largest oil producing nations, agreed to increase global oil production. While this would normally signal cheaper oil, and in turn cheaper fuel prices, other factors have been at play – namely an escalating trade dispute between the United States and other major countries and the prospect of renewed sanctions placed on another oil-producing nation, Iran.

“At the same time, the pound remains comparatively weak against the US dollar, which reduces the buying power of UK fuel retailers. With fuel costing them more to buy in, this invariably means higher prices are passed on to drivers at the pumps.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 July 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East131.3061.90138.20128.05
East Midlands130.88137.86127.66
London131.39138.88128.21
North East130.4966.90139.08127.19
North West130.7961.90139.89127.02
Northern Ireland129.88133.90127.01
Scotland130.97137.60127.43
South East131.6162.40139.14128.58
South West131.1774.90137.30127.91
Wales130.76133.63127.47
West Midlands130.46139.23127.46
Yorkshire & Humber130.0967.80140.42127.04
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MFG/MRH deal completes but businesses rem...

BP buys UK’s largest electric vehicle cha...

Shop theft motion in Parliament wins cros...

Vintage car ends up in forecourt shop aft...

MFG/MRH deal completes but businesses rem...

Shop theft motion in Parliament wins cros...

Superstores cut fuel prices… again

Euro Garages gets green light in Ripon

MFG/MRH deal completes but businesses rem...

MFG takeover of MRH set for completion wi...

Euro Garages opens new £3.5m site near As...

MFG renews Texaco deal for 81 sites and a...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned about installing electric chargers on your forecourt from a safety point of view following comments made by the APEA about the potential dangers?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training