Three men plead guilty to string of attacks on ATMs

John Wood

Three men have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary between May and October last year following attacks on ATM machines across the East Midlands.

Heathan Hall and Swaley Price pleaded guilty at Leicester Crown Court at previous hearings, with Wayne Smith pleading guilty on Thursday July 5 at the same court.

Heathan Hall, 28, of Copt Oak Road, Markfield, pleaded guilty to: conspiracy to commit burglary (other than dwellings - ATMs); conspiracy to commit burglary (dwellings); conspiracy to commit burglary (non-dwellings); and conspiracy to steal (motor vehicles and trailers).

Swaley Price, 22, of Bonehams Lane, Gilmorton, pleaded guilty to: conspiracy to commit burglary (non-dwellings); conspiracy to commit burglary (other than dwellings - ATMs); and conspiracy to steal (motor vehicles and trailers).

Wayne Smith, 36, of Manor Road, Barlestone, pleaded guilty to: conspiracy to commit burglary (other than dwellings - ATMs); conspiracy to commit burglary (dwellings); conspiracy to commit burglary (non-dwellings); and conspiracy to steal (motor vehicles and trailers).

All the offences took place between 18 May and 7 October 2017.

All three were involved in a number of attacks where high-powered motor vehicles – including flatbed style vehicles or telehandler plant equipment – were stolen prior to the incidents and used to ram into the ATM machines to access the cash inside.

Sentencing will take place at Leicester Crown Court on a date yet to be set.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: