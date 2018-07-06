Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Diesel vehicles continue to depress new car sales

John Wood · 06 July, 2018
Ford Fiesta
Ford Fiesta is the best selling model
  (Photo:  )

The UK new car market declined in June as plunging diesel sales offset increases in petrol and alternatively fuelled vehicles (AFVs).

Year-on-year demand fell by 3.5%, with sales of 234,945 new cars, according to the latest figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

There was a 45.0% increase in plug-in and hybrid registrations, and petrol car sales were up 12.3%. However, this growth was not enough to offset continuing decline in diesel registrations, with a 28.2% fall.

Demand from larger fleets fell 6.4%, but business buyers with fewer than 25 vehicles on their books returned to showrooms, registering an 11.3% uplift in demand after an 11-month long hiatus. Private demand was largely flat, at -0.6%.

Ford Fiesta was the best-selling model, followed by Volkswagen Golf and Vauxhall Corsa.

June capped off a turbulent first half of the year, distorted by the previous year’s VED hikes, with the market experiencing a severe double-digit decline in March followed by a stronger April and May, when year-on-year demand grew. Year-to-date overall demand is down by 6.3% to 1,313,994 units.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “Despite a rocky first six months for the new car market, it’s great to see demand for alternatively fuelled vehicles continue to rise. Given these cars still represent only one in 20 registrations, however, they cannot yet have the impact in driving down overall emissions that conventional vehicles, including diesels, continue to deliver.

“Recent government statements acknowledging the importance of petrol and diesel are encouraging. However, we now need a strategy that supports industry investment into next generation technologies and puts motorists back in the driving seat, encouraged to buy the car that best suits their needs – whatever its fuel type.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 July 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East131.3061.90138.20128.05
East Midlands130.88137.86127.66
London131.39138.88128.21
North East130.4966.90139.08127.19
North West130.7961.90139.89127.02
Northern Ireland129.88133.90127.01
Scotland130.97137.60127.43
South East131.6162.40139.14128.58
South West131.1774.90137.30127.91
Wales130.76133.63127.47
West Midlands130.46139.23127.46
Yorkshire & Humber130.0967.80140.42127.04
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Lawrences Garages site reopens following...

MFG/MRH deal completes but businesses rem...

Co-op completes £2.2m overhaul of Yorkshi...

BP buys UK’s largest electric vehicle cha...

MFG/MRH deal completes but businesses rem...

Shop theft motion in Parliament wins cros...

BP buys UK’s largest electric vehicle cha...

Lawrences Garages site reopens following...

MFG/MRH deal completes but businesses rem...

Euro Garages opens new £3.5m site near As...

MFG renews Texaco deal for 81 sites and a...

MFG takeover of MRH set for completion wi...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned about installing electric chargers on your forecourt from a safety point of view following comments made by the APEA about the potential dangers?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training