Forecourt manager wins Co-op Community Star Award

Jo Bale (right) with Adele Shackleton and Neil Freeman (Photo: )

The store manager of Co-op Texaco Thorne has won the Community Star Award in the Co-op’s first ‘Thank you for being Co-op’ awards.

Jo Bale, who has worked for the Co-op for 36 years, was chosen for the support she has given to the community where she lives and works, and more nominations than any other colleague in Co-op’s awards this year.

Only recently she raised money for a special wheelchair to help a local disabled boy play football with his brother and friends. The boy’s mum said Jo had changed his life. Before he didn’t want to get out of bed but now he’s excited every morning.

Valero’s Adele Shackleton, regional branded sales manager, and Neil Freeman, national accounts manager, visited the Texaco-branded service station located in Doncaster to meet Jo and her team, and hear about the inspiring efforts made in store to help the community.

Valero also donated £100 worth of Texaco fuel vouchers to be used in community raffles at the site, which raise money for local charities.

Shackleton said: “Jo is a real inspiration to others – it’s easy to see why she won the Community Star Award. We know petrol stations play an important role in the community but this is especially true at Thorne. The community is at the centre of everything they do.”

Bale commented: “It’s great to see Valero recognising our community work here at Co-op Thorne. We’ll put the Texaco vouchers to good use to raise much needed funds for our local causes.”

