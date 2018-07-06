Rapleys launches Automotive & Roadside division in Scotland

John Wood

Peter Nicholas (Photo: )

Commercial property and planning consultancy Rapleys has announced the launch of a new Automotive & Roadside (A&R) division in Scotland.

The A&R team, based in the firm’s existing Edinburgh offices, is led by Rapleys partner Peter Nicholas, following his relocation from Rapleys’ Manchester office.

His team provide both agency advice, including on acquisitions and disposals, and consultancy services – from planning, construction and fit-out to environmental obligations and energy efficiencies – to motor dealerships, petrol filling stations, trade counters and the roadside retail sector.

Robert Clarke, senior partner at Rapleys, commented: “Alongside our existing specialist teams in Edinburgh, Peter’s 15 years of experience and wealth of knowledge will now be brought to bear specifically for automotive and roadside businesses in Scotland and his new operation in the country further contributes to our ability to offer a fully nationwide service to our clients.”

Nicholas added: “We have seen a significant increase in automotive and roadside activity in Scotland, and an uptick in client demand for localised services in the region. There are significant opportunities in this landscape, and I am looking forward to working with the existing Rapleys team in Edinburgh to provide a fully 360-degree service to the automotive and roadside industry and clients, both old and new, in the country.”

In Scotland, Rapleys has advised businesses including Lookers PLC (Volvo and Jaguar dealerships, Glasgow), BP (petrol filling stations, Edinburgh), Pendragon PLC (car supermarket, Perth) and Co-operative (petrol filling stations, Aberdeen).

