MFG ranked 6th in Sunday Times Top Track 100

Merril Boulton

Top 50 Indies forecourt operator, Motor Fuel Group (MFG), has been ranked 6th in a league table of Britain’s one hundred private companies with the biggest sales in the 17th annual Sunday Times HSBC Top Track 100.

In the league table just issued (8 July 2018), companies are ranked by sales as reported in their latest available accounts, or by more up-to-date figures as reported directly to Fast Track by the companies. This year, the 100 companies reached a record £205bn in total sales, up an average of 16% on the prior year, with record total profits of £23.5bn, up by 10%. Ninety companies increased sales in their latest financial year.

William Bannister, MFG’s chief executive officer said: “This is the first time that we have appeared in this league table and to come in at number six is a great acknowledgement of the hard-working performance of the whole MFG team. Looking forward, I am confident that with our recent acquisition (21 June 2018) of MRH, we are now even better positioned to successfully perform as the UK’s number one independent forecourt operator.”

The league table is sponsored by HSBC, Linklaters and PwC and compiled by Fast Track, the Oxford-based research and networking events company.