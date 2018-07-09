Certas Energy buys six sites from Welsh Top 50 Indie

Merril Boulton

West End Service Station, Church Street, Brecon, Powys

Certas Energy has confirmed the purchase of six forecourts from South Wales Top 50 indie, David Taylor Filling Stations, as it continues to grow its Gulf network across the UK.

This latest acquisition follows the recent purchase of two Petromex sites in Lancashire.

“David Taylor Filling Stations presents Certas Energy with a well-run business and an experienced team of people with a fantastic community-orientated ethos,” explained Richard Billington, retail director, Certas Energy. “It’s a very good fit for our business and we are delighted to have completed the acquisition. A strong company owned network is an ideal complement for our thriving dealer operation.”

Certas Energy is the UK’s largest independent supplier of fuels and lubricants and includes over 500 Gulf branded forecourts within its retail portfolio. The six David Taylor Filling Stations are located in Brecon, Pontypool, Ebbw Vale, Tredegar, Treharris and Tonyrefail with a combined fuel throughput of 14mlpa.

