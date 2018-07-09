Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Certas Energy buys six sites from Welsh Top 50 Indie

Merril Boulton · 09 July, 2018
West End Service Station, Church Street, Brecon, Powys
West End Service Station, Church Street, Brecon, Powys
  (Photo:  )

Certas Energy has confirmed the purchase of six forecourts from South Wales Top 50 indie, David Taylor Filling Stations, as it continues to grow its Gulf network across the UK.

This latest acquisition follows the recent purchase of two Petromex sites in Lancashire.

“David Taylor Filling Stations presents Certas Energy with a well-run business and an experienced team of people with a fantastic community-orientated ethos,” explained Richard Billington, retail director, Certas Energy. “It’s a very good fit for our business and we are delighted to have completed the acquisition. A strong company owned network is an ideal complement for our thriving dealer operation.”

Certas Energy is the UK’s largest independent supplier of fuels and lubricants and includes over 500 Gulf branded forecourts within its retail portfolio. The six David Taylor Filling Stations are located in Brecon, Pontypool, Ebbw Vale, Tredegar, Treharris and Tonyrefail with a combined fuel throughput of 14mlpa.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 9 July 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East131.9863.50137.96128.56
East Midlands131.22139.91128.09
London132.0063.90140.12128.84
North East131.0264.90140.64127.46
North West131.2157.70139.91127.57
Northern Ireland130.4269.90135.40127.64
Scotland131.53135.41127.88
South East132.2056.90139.61129.13
South West131.65137.84128.39
Wales131.3059.90135.44127.73
West Midlands130.86137.08127.70
Yorkshire & Humber130.6370.90139.43127.69
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Certas Energy buys six sites from Welsh T...

MFG ranked 6th in Sunday Times Top Track 100

Certas Energy in deal to develop Holyhead...

Man jailed for three and a half years for...

MFG/MRH deal completes but businesses rem...

Lawrences Garages site reopens following...

BP buys UK’s largest electric vehicle cha...

Co-op completes £2.2m overhaul of Yorkshi...

MFG/MRH deal completes but businesses rem...

MFG renews Texaco deal for 81 sites and a...

Euro Garages opens new £3.5m site near As...

BP wins consent for scheme with M&S and M...

Poll

See Results

Are you hopeful the government inquiry highlighting the malign impact of unregulated hand car washing will significantly reduce the number of cowboy operators?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training