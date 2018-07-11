Attempt to steal ATM causes major damage to petrol station

John Wood

Thieves attempting to steal a cash machine from a Hampshire petrol station have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

The raiders struck at around 3.30am on Tuesday July 10 at the West Meon BP service station west of Petersfield, using a digger in an attempt to rip the cash machine out of the building, but left empty handed.

Firefighters from Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service’s Droxford Fire Station attended the site. They used a fan to disperse the security smoke triggered by the raid and made the scene safe.

A police spokesman said the attempted burglary had caused significant structural damage. He added: “Nothing has been reported stolen at this time. Enquires are on-going.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the attempted burglary should call Winchester Police on 101 quoting 44180258801 or they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

