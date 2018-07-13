Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Tobacco gantry removed after counterfeit cigarette conviction

John Wood · 13 July, 2018
a cigarette

Tobacco manufacturer JTI has removed its tobacco gantry from N&N News in Desborough Road, High Wycombe, following a prosecution at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on 13 June for selling counterfeit tobacco products.

The store’s owner, Chandrasegaram Mughaya, was given a suspended jail sentence and ordered to pay £1,650 in costs.

This is the second occasion that JTI has removed a gantry from a retailer in the town for illegal tobacco sales. In December 2016 the company acted against Micklefield Superstore in Gayhurst Road.

Charlie Cunningham-Reid, UK head of corporate affairs, commented: “Once again JTI has demonstrated its commitment to take action against retailers found to be selling illegal tobacco. Our action, supporting those of law enforcement agencies, serves as a warning to any retailer tempted to sell illegal tobacco products.”

He added: “JTI calls on other category partners in the distribution chain to join us by withdrawing their support from any retailer who sells illegal tobacco.”

Any retailer who has any information on those selling illegal tobacco should contact the HMRC Fraud Hotline on 0800 788887, trading standards on 03454 040506, or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via its anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

