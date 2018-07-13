Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
McLaren announces full range will be hybrid by 2025

John Wood · 13 July, 2018
McLaren 600LT

British sportscar and supercar maker McLaren has announced that its entire range will be hybrid by 2025.

Speaking at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Mike Flewitt, chief executive officer, McLaren Automotive, revealed the company’s Track25 business plan to take it through to 2025.

He said the company would be launching 18 new models and derivatives in that time, and its entire range would be hybrid by 2025.

Flewitt said: “Everyone at McLaren Automotive remains constant in their focus of designing and crafting the world’s best drivers’ cars. True to McLaren’s spirit, however, our ambitions, continue to grow and our £1.2bn Track25 business plan which covers 18 new models, including a new McLaren P1 is clear proof of that.

“We are a luxury brand that is committed to investing in innovation, whether that’s in the development and manufacture of our own carbon fibre tubs as part of a new £50m British-based production centre, new powertrains with our entire range due to be hybrid by 2025 or the deployment of technology to enhance the driving and owning experience.”

Food Hygiene Training