Park Garage Group holds annual cricket day

John Wood · 13 July, 2018
Winner of the Chairman’s Award, Sooriya Balasingham, Park Mogador, and Renuka Tandon
Top 50 Indie Park Garage Group recently held its annual cricket day at Addiscombe Cricket Club in Sandilands, Croydon.

Hemant Tandon, Park Garage group operations director, said of the event: “Park Garage Group (PGG) were thrilled to host its fourth annual cricket day at Addiscombe Cricket Club. It was a fantastic day as PGG’s commission operators, head office staff and suppliers all came together to enjoy a few games of cricket, sunshine and great food.

“We also celebrated the hard work and tireless effort that everyone associated with PGG has put in over the last 12 months. We would like to congratulate all sites that won awards on the day, especially Park Mogador who earned the Chairman’s Award. Well done to Sooriya and all his team.”

Park Garage Group has formed a close relationship with the events venue, Addiscombe Cricket Club, donating funds towards a sight screen and nets in recent years.

Roger Hurrion MBE, chairman of Addiscombe Cricket Club, commented: “Addiscombe Cricket Club is naturally very thankful to Park Garage Group and its directors and is very fortunate to have a company which obviously believes in giving support in the local community, particularly to young people.

The donations given by the company over the past four years have made a tremendous difference to so many young people’s lives enabling them to learn and play cricket and we are delighted to open p our cricket club to host their annual event. Long may it continue.”

Key suppliers of Park Garage Group were also in attendance including Valero, DSL, Bestway and WashTec. Keith Evans, regional branded sales manager at Valero, which markets fuel in the UK under the Texaco brand, said: “The Park Garage Group cricket day is always enjoyable and this year was no exception. The Tandon family are excellent hosts and a great day was had by all.”

Food Hygiene Training