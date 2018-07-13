Gulf Retail rolls out collectibles promotion

John Wood

The latest Gulf Retail forecourt initiative, designed to drive new business to Gulf forecourts, will be rolled-out nationwide this summer.

The Gulf Collectibles range of 1:64 scale models includes a Chevrolet Corvette C6.R, Ford Mustang and Audi R8, each one available in Gulf racing colours and in a presentation box.

“The promotion will run for an initial eight-week period with the opportunity to extend if, as we expect, demand is high,” explained Gerry Welsh, retail marketing manager, Certas Energy.

“Model cars in Gulf colours are always popular with the public and this promotion presents our dealers with an opportunity to boost fuel sales and revenues.”

The five Gulf Collectible cars are available for £1.99 each with 25 litres of fuel at any participating Gulf service station.

