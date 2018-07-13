Nisa Local forecourt shop launches food-to-go range

John Wood

A Nisa Local forecourt shop, at Brighouse, West Yorkshire, which opened its doors for the first time earlier this year, has seen footfall rocket after launching its own bespoke food-to go-offering.

Husband and wife team Salim and Mumtaz Patel run the Crown Services store together, having operated a petrol station on the same site for more than 20 years.

In February this year they opened the forecourt store after demolishing a kiosk that previously occupied the site and replaced it with a full convenience store – something they described as their “dream come true”.

A full kitchen area was fitted out enabling them to offer a complete food-to-go service to customers, but Mumtaz wanted to ensure they got it right and so delayed the launch of the hot food offer until the store was fully established.

She said: “We started serving the fresh, hot food in April once we had settled into the shop and got that part right. We are gradually adding products to the range and so far, it has had a really positive response from our customers. We haven’t done any advertising at all yet but there are always queues of people from first thing in the morning.”

From home-made samosas and a range of other authentic Asian recipes, to typical breakfast buns and lunch time filled baguettes, everything is prepared and cooked on site with even the sauces and dressings made from scratch.

Mumtaz said: “We get more than 100 customers coming in for the cooked food every day and many are repeat customers who keep coming back – which means they like it.”

