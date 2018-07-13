Top 50 Indie completes third redevelopment this year

John Wood

Top 50 Indie SK Fuels has reopened its Jet Smalleys site at Thorne, near Doncaster, after a £1.3m redevelopment.

SK Fuels owns nine Jet sites throughout the north of England, and the Jet Smalleys scheme is the third redevelopment it has completed this year.

The latest redevelopment involved major changes on the forecourt and the existing 400sq ft store was knocked down and replaced with a 2,300sq ft store.

Earlier this year redevelopments of Jet Central in Belton and Jet Turnpike in Barnsley were completed and planning is already under way for further redevelopment work at the company’s other sites.

Owner Solly Patel explained: “To keep going forward we have to invest in our sites and update them. The impact our investment has had at Central and Turnpike has been fantastic and we fully anticipate the same success at Smalleys.

“We’ve had Smalleys for five years now and it was definitely in need of redevelopment. The forecourt was small and dated, with old tanks and pumps, little space for cars to manoeuvre and limited parking spaces, so we purchased an adjacent motorbike showroom and were granted planning permission to redevelop the whole site.”

The site is in a prime position, just off the M18 and close to the market town of Thorne and its surrounding villages. The redevelopment took six months, with the site closed for 20 weeks.

The forecourt layout has changed, with a new 4.8 metre high Jet-branded LED canopy and new Wayne Helix 6000 pumps. There are three pumps islands each with eight nozzles. All four fuel grades, including Jet Sentinel premium diesel, are available on every pump. There is also a separate HGV pump with six hoses.

Costcutter has been chosen as Smalleys’ symbol partner, which means the shop is likely to change to being Co-op branded over the coming months. A new ‘Fresh Forward’ Subway has been introduced in-store and customers also benefit from Hermes parcel delivery and collection, National Lottery, mobile top ups and a free ATM.

Prior to the redevelopment, fuel volume at Jet Smalleys was around 2mlpa but this is anticipated to rise to more than 4.5mlpa in just six months. Shop sales have already started to rise and are predicted to increase by more than 50% over the next six months.

Solly added: “We are delighted to be back open again – as are our customers. We’re very excited about what the future holds for Smalleys, but with the Jet and Co-op brands on site, we’re confident that the site will continue to go from strength to strength both on the fuel and shop sales performance.”

Carl Smaller, Jet’s retail account manager, North of England, commented: “Jet has been delighted to be part of the SK Fuels journey and be its supply partner as the business has grown over the past 15 years.”

