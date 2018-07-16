Rontec and BP agree £2bn fuel supply deal

Merril Boulton

Top 50 Indie Rontec has agreed a new £2bn fuel supply contract with BP.

The deal involves renewal of an existing contract for fuel supply at 50 sites, with a further 13 forecourts across England and Wales added – including Rontec’s two motorway service sites. These sites are set to be converted to BP over the next three months.

Gerald Ronson CBE, chairman and chief executive of Rontec, commented: “We have come a long way since signing our first supply deal with BP back in 1968.

“With many more sites, customers and years of experience in the industry, Rontec is now one of the 50 largest private companies in the UK, but it is still based on the same principles of attention to detail and exceptional customer service.

“We are proud of the longevity of our relationship with BP as we mark 50 years of doing business together through this new, supply deal.”

Nicola Grady Smith, BP’s head of retail UK, said: “We are delighted to have once again extended our successful relationship with Rontec, bringing together the strength of the BP brand and our quality differentiated fuels offers with Rontec’s industry-leading retail standards and loyal customers across its network.”

