Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

ACS welcomes LINK decision to cancel ATM fee cut

John Wood · 18 July, 2018
ACS chief executive James Lowman
ACS chief executive James Lowman
  (Photo:  )

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) has welcomed a decision by LINK to cancel an interchange fee cut expected in 2020 and review future reductions.

The first reduction in interchange fees enforced by LINK of 5% (equivalent to 1.25p per transaction) took effect on 1 July, with the second 5% reduction due to take place on 1 January 2019.

In a statement on its website, LINK said: ‘Following a 6% year-on-year fall in the volume of ATM transactions, it has been decided by LINK’s board that the third reduction due in January 2020 will be cancelled and the fourth reduction due in 2021 will be put on hold, pending a further review next year.’

John Howells, chief executive of LINK said: “LINK is committed to maintaining the UK’s extensive coverage of free-to-use cash machines for many years to come. However, many consumers are turning to alternatives to cash more quickly than expected and usage of ATMs is now dropping at 6% per annum.

“LINK will therefore adjust interchange to maintain free-to-use coverage in line with our commitments to the public and to our participants. LINK will continue to monitor the cash machine network carefully and will not hesitate to make further changes as needed to protect UK consumers.”

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “We are pleased that LINK has listened to the concerns of retailers by cancelling the 2020 interchange fee cut and reviewing future cuts. However, it is clear that LINK’s original decision to reduce interchange fees over the next four years has already forced retailers to make tough choices about hosting ATMs in their stores”

“The Payment Systems Regulator must continue to closely examine the provision of free to use ATMs in the UK and be prepared to intervene if the cuts to interchange fees this year and in 2019 lead to gaps in the network where people don’t have access to free cash.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 16 July 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.28138.28128.84
East Midlands131.51137.79128.38
London132.19140.03129.03
North East131.0166.90139.39127.19
North West131.27138.06127.27
Northern Ireland130.41135.23127.81
Scotland131.76134.98127.78
South East132.4263.90139.59129.27
South West131.8461.90138.00128.87
Wales131.5258.80136.75128.29
West Midlands131.10138.93128.01
Yorkshire & Humber130.82138.87127.63
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Rontec and BP agree £2bn fuel supply deal

DfT drops requirement for minimum distanc...

Top 50 Indie completes third redevelopmen...

PRA warns of flaws in way Road to Zero is...

Rontec and BP agree £2bn fuel supply deal

MFG ranked 6th in Sunday Times Top Track 100

Certas Energy buys six sites from Welsh T...

DfT drops requirement for minimum distanc...

MFG/MRH deal completes but businesses rem...

Rontec and BP agree £2bn fuel supply deal

MFG ranked 6th in Sunday Times Top Track 100

Certas Energy buys six sites from Welsh T...

Poll

See Results

Are you hopeful the government inquiry highlighting the malign impact of unregulated hand car washing will significantly reduce the number of cowboy operators?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training