MRH gives training initiative a national roll-out

John Wood

Top 50 Indie MRH has launched a national roll-out of its new online training initiative, in partnership with Bolt Learning.

Following an initial three-month trial, the company is rolling out a full online induction process into working on a forecourt across its estate.

MRH will offer colleagues access to eight modules which will form an essential part of their induction programme. The modules cover topics from Fire Safety and Pump Basics, through to Customer Service and Active Selling.

Katie Jenkins, head of customer proposition at Bolt, commented: “We’re extremely proud that MRH has chosen to work with Bolt and embrace online training as an integral part of its people development strategy, especially at such an exciting time for the business.

Colleagues now have easy access to quality training, whenever they need it, giving them the knowledge and skills to ensure that stores are safe, customers are happy and sales will grow.

“Over the last decade retailers and suppliers have been effectively embracing technology to better serve their customers and now we’re seeing more and more retailers realise new technologies can be used to effectively train and develop their colleagues too.”

Other retailers that have recently partnered with Bolt include Shell, and award-winning Top 50 Indie Sewell on the go.

