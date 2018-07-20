Aberdeen Council offers free tours of hydrogen fuel facilities

John Wood

The Aberdeen City Hydrogen Energy Storage (ACHES) facility is hosting free tours for members of the public keen to find out more about the innovative approach to low carbon transport.

ACHES is the city’s second hydrogen refuelling station and is part of Aberdeen City Council’s investment in hydrogen technology.

Located on Langdykes Road in Cove, the facility will open its doors for a series of tours in September.

The £2.6m station serves the city’s expanding fleet of 17 cars, five vans, two waste trucks and a road sweeper and is funded by Aberdeen City Council, ERDF, Transport Scotland and NESTRANS. It was built and will be maintained and operated by Hydrogenics and local company NORCO.

Aberdeen City Council hydrogen spokesperson Councillor Philip Bell said: “We welcome interest in the ACHES facility and would encourage anyone who wants to find out more to come for a tour in September.

“The Aberdeen Region Hydrogen Strategy and Action Plan focuses on developing a hydrogen economy in Aberdeen and it is a subject that will be very prominent in the years ahead.

“There are plans around hydrogen for heating, fleet and infrastructure development, as well as training and supply chain engagement. Hydrogen provides an opportunity to diversify the local economy while contributing to greenhouse gas reduction targets and improving local air quality, as pure hydrogen vehicles emit only water, so the positive impact for the city is significant.”

ACHES has four electric recharging points and the potential to produce 130kg of hydrogen per day. Hydrogen is dispensed at 350 bar and 700 bar pressure, enabling fast refuelling.

Tours are available on September 4 from: 4-5pm, 4.40-5.40pm; 5.20-6.20pm and 6-7pm. The tour is open to over-18s only. For further information visit www.h2aches.eventbrite.co.uk

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: