IGD forecasts UK convenience will reach £47.2bn by 2023

John Wood

New forecasts from IGD, reveal that the UK convenience channel is set to add £7.1bn in the next five years to reach £47.2bn by 2023.

The convenience channel will benefit from strong store growth over the period, helping to fuel the channel’s compound annual growth rate of 3.3% to 2023.

Patrick Mitchell-Fox, senior business analyst at IGD, said: “Growth in the convenience channel will come from a mix of activities. New store development will continue to be a key engine for the channel over the next five years, with the co-operatives, symbol and multiple retail segments leading the way.

“However, with the multiples taking a more conservative approach to expansion, we expect there to be an increasing focus on driving sales from existing stores too. This makes for a very positive outlook for convenience retailing and it remains one of the fastest growing channels in the UK food and grocery market.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: