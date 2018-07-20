Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
IGD forecasts UK convenience will reach £47.2bn by 2023

John Wood · 20 July, 2018
Nisa store on forecourt

New forecasts from IGD, reveal that the UK convenience channel is set to add £7.1bn in the next five years to reach £47.2bn by 2023.

The convenience channel will benefit from strong store growth over the period, helping to fuel the channel’s compound annual growth rate of 3.3% to 2023.

Patrick Mitchell-Fox, senior business analyst at IGD, said: “Growth in the convenience channel will come from a mix of activities. New store development will continue to be a key engine for the channel over the next five years, with the co-operatives, symbol and multiple retail segments leading the way.

“However, with the multiples taking a more conservative approach to expansion, we expect there to be an increasing focus on driving sales from existing stores too. This makes for a very positive outlook for convenience retailing and it remains one of the fastest growing channels in the UK food and grocery market.”

