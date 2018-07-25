Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Intruders flee empty handed after setting off smoke device

John Wood · 25 July, 2018
police blue light

Two intruders attempting to break-in to a petrol station were forced to flee empty handed after triggering a security device that filled the building with smoke.

Police are appealing for information after the men forced entry to the petrol station at Sainsbury’s in Nantwich, Cheshire, in the early hours of Sunday July 22.

They fled empty handed after triggering the security device, and officers from Cheshire Police have asked anybody with information about the incident to contact them.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: “At 1:55am on Sunday 22 July officers were called to reports of an incident at a petrol station on Middlewich Road, Nantwich.

“Officers attended the scene and found that two unknown men had forced entry into the building.

“Once inside the building the men attempted to gain access to an office. In doing so they activated a ‘smoke cloak ’causing the building to fill with smoke. The pair then fled the scene empty handed.”

“One of the suspects is described as a man, approximately 6’ tall and of large build. He was wearing a dark fleece, a balaclava and trainers.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 131,009 or online via https://cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries.

“Information can also be reported anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555111.”

