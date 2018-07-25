Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Fuel price is major irritant in MSA satisfaction survey

John Wood · 25 July, 2018
Roadchef Norton Canes night shot
Roadchef's Norton Canes services won the highest rating
  (Photo:  )

Fuel prices at motorway service areas (MSAs) in England were strongly criticised by customers in the annual survey of customer experience carried out by Transport Focus.

Overall scores were up, with 92% of people saying they were satisfied with their experience, compared with 90% in 2017, but 54% said they were annoyed by fuel costing more at MSAs.

Roadchef’s Norton Canes services won the highest overall rating in the report, while Moto’s Thurrock services had the worst rating.

In his foreword to the report, Transport Focus chair Jeff Halliwell said: “Last year we were pleased to discover that drivers reported much-reduced levels of stress, frustration and tiredness after their visit. This year drivers have reported even greater improvements. This is testament to the effective job that MSAs are doing in fulfilling a vital road safety function.

“Among the 9,600 visitors we spoke to satisfaction is high at 92% – a result for the industry to be proud of. People that drive for a living are slightly less satisfied at 88%.

“Some MSAs have seen significantly increased visitor satisfaction following improvement works that have been carried out over the past year. We welcome this continued investment in improving customer experience.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 23 July 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.28138.05128.92
East Midlands131.5563.90141.08128.54
London132.1654.90140.39129.08
North East131.1566.90137.86127.51
North West131.4761.90137.72127.87
Northern Ireland130.36133.73127.77
Scotland131.91137.15128.17
South East132.3861.90140.30129.43
South West131.80136.64128.68
Wales131.50136.31128.37
West Midlands131.1764.90140.09128.03
Yorkshire & Humber130.9361.90140.56128.12
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Law to force petrol retailers to install...

Government consults on the introduction o...

Rontec and BP agree £2bn fuel supply deal

Greenergy increases capacity to supply wa...

Rontec and BP agree £2bn fuel supply deal

Law to force petrol retailers to install...

Government consults on the introduction o...

MRH gives training initiative a national...

MFG/MRH deal completes but businesses rem...

Rontec and BP agree £2bn fuel supply deal

MFG ranked 6th in Sunday Times Top Track 100

Certas Energy buys six sites from Welsh T...

Poll

See Results

Are you hopeful the government inquiry highlighting the malign impact of unregulated hand car washing will significantly reduce the number of cowboy operators?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training