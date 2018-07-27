Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Government launches inquiry into emissions from brakes and tyres

John Wood · 27 July, 2018
a car wheel

The government has launched a call for evidence on the impact of emissions from brakes, tyres and road wear.

The call for evidence, which was first announced in the new Clean Air Strategy, will look at ways to address the impact tyres and brakes have on air quality and our environment and will help inform the design of future policy.

Environment minister Thérèse Coffey said: “While we are all now well aware that fumes from the exhaust pipes on our cars can have a detrimental impact on human health, it is less well known that tiny particles that are released from our brakes and tyres also contribute to air pollution and can harm our precious marine life.

“This call for evidence will help us to learn more about how these particles are released as well the actions we can take to reduce their impact. I encourage anyone who has evidence or solutions to share to get involved.”

Transport minister Jesse Norman said: “Particulate pollution from exhausts has been reduced substantially in recent years. But we must also take action to reduce the very serious pollution caused by the wear of tyres, brakes and roads.

“Tackling this issue is crucial for reducing air pollution. We would urge anyone who has expertise in this area to get involved and share their evidence and views.”

The government has worked with the University of Plymouth to improve scientific understanding of the impact these tiny particles and it estimated that emissions from tyre wear may contribute as much as 5-10% to the total amount of plastic in our oceans. But further research and data in this area is still required which is why the call for evidence has been launched.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 23 July 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.28138.05128.92
East Midlands131.5563.90141.08128.54
London132.1654.90140.39129.08
North East131.1566.90137.86127.51
North West131.4761.90137.72127.87
Northern Ireland130.36133.73127.77
Scotland131.91137.15128.17
South East132.3861.90140.30129.43
South West131.80136.64128.68
Wales131.50136.31128.37
West Midlands131.1764.90140.09128.03
Yorkshire & Humber130.9361.90140.56128.12
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

BP makes BPme app available to fuel card...

Law to force petrol retailers to install...

Government consults on the introduction o...

Ofgem plans for huge increase in electric...

Rontec and BP agree £2bn fuel supply deal

Law to force petrol retailers to install...

Government consults on the introduction o...

MRH gives training initiative a national...

Rontec and BP agree £2bn fuel supply deal

MFG/MRH deal completes but businesses rem...

MFG ranked 6th in Sunday Times Top Track 100

Certas Energy buys six sites from Welsh T...

Poll

See Results

Are you hopeful the government inquiry highlighting the malign impact of unregulated hand car washing will significantly reduce the number of cowboy operators?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training