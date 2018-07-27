Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Chargepoint supplies network for Siemens’ UK locations

John Wood · 27 July, 2018
A charger at Siemens' offices

ChargePoint Services has become the electric vehicle (EV) charging back office provider for Siemens in the UK, providing workplace EV charging for Siemens employees, visitors and fleet vehicles.

Phase 1 of the project will see the company’s UK headquarters in Frimley and its site in Manchester upgraded with car charging facilities (both sites are due for completion by August 2018) before rolling out EV chargers in other locations. The new charging network is one element of Siemens’ plans to be carbon neutral in the UK by 2030.

The EV chargers will enable Siemens to monitor real-time usage and associated data to ensure the charging facilities meet driver requirements. Users can access the pay-as-you-go chargers via an RFID (radio frequency identification) access card or through the GeniePoint Network mobile site.

Alex Bamberg, managing director, ChargePoint Services, said. “Providing workplace charging solutions that offer fast, reliable charging to employees and visitors driving electric or hybrid vehicles, is now a critical part of corporate operations. We are very pleased to be supporting Siemens in their drive to reduce their overall carbon footprint and encourage clean transport technology throughout the UK.”

Anne Buckingham, business development manager Electromobility, for Siemens Mobility, added: “We firmly believe that ultra-low emission vehicles will deliver considerable benefits to the environment in the future by improving air quality, cutting emissions and reducing noise pollution. As a key innovator and high-quality solutions provider we are therefore pleased to be working with ChargePoint Services. Ultimately, this will give Siemens access to reliable technology and our employees and site visitors the ability to use high-quality charging facilities.”

ChargePoint Services is also developing a feature specifically for Siemens users – a queueing system whereby drivers can logon and request the next available slot during periods of high usage when a charger may not be immediately available. More sites with additional chargers can be added as the demand for EV charging increases at Siemens locations.

Food Hygiene Training