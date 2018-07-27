Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Christie & Co predicts "churn" in forecourt real estate market

John Wood · 27 July, 2018
Bathway Service Station
Bathway Service Station was sold to BP
  (Photo:  )

Expected disposals of forecourt sites by the top independents have not materialised, but are still expected, according to an overview by Christie & Co of the UK convenience and petrol filling station markets in the first half of 2018.

The biggest event so far during 2018 has been the acquisition of the largest independent operator, MRH, by the second largest independent operator, Motor Fuel Group’s (MFG), in a £1.2bn deal. This has meant both companies have been unable to participate in the market due to CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) rules.

The report notes: “While this may have taken some froth out of the market, the retail team at Christie & Co continues to experience other highly acquisitive group operators in both the convenience and petrol filling station markets.”

At the beginning of the year it was predicted that top independents would focus on growth in the short term, favouring selective single acquisitions where sites were better than those already owned, leading to a potential real estate churn.

However, Christie & Co reports that while there have been continued single site acquisitions by group operators in the petrol filling station market, the anticipated real estate churn has yet to commence, but expectations are still high that this is on the horizon.

There was also an expectation that the major grocers would continue to expand into the petrol filling station market through franchises or supply deals. This was the case in 2017 with tie-ups between Sainsbury’s and Euro Garages, and the Co-op working with MRH. However, the report notes that these partnerships have had mixed results and further moves seem to have withered away.

In a busy start to the year, Christie & Co handled notable deals across the UK including: the sale of Bathway Service Station in Bristol on behalf of Flying Visit to BP for conversion to an M&S Food site; Warren Wood Service Station in Buckhurst Hill which was purchased by Rontec; and Dunswell Service Station in Hull which was sold to The Sewell Group.

Christie & Co will release its 2019 Business Outlook, presenting an annual overview and year ahead forecast in January 2019.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 23 July 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.28138.05128.92
East Midlands131.5563.90141.08128.54
London132.1654.90140.39129.08
North East131.1566.90137.86127.51
North West131.4761.90137.72127.87
Northern Ireland130.36133.73127.77
Scotland131.91137.15128.17
South East132.3861.90140.30129.43
South West131.80136.64128.68
Wales131.50136.31128.37
West Midlands131.1764.90140.09128.03
Yorkshire & Humber130.9361.90140.56128.12
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

BP makes BPme app available to fuel card...

Law to force petrol retailers to install...

Government consults on the introduction o...

Ofgem plans for huge increase in electric...

Rontec and BP agree £2bn fuel supply deal

Law to force petrol retailers to install...

Government consults on the introduction o...

MRH gives training initiative a national...

Rontec and BP agree £2bn fuel supply deal

MFG/MRH deal completes but businesses rem...

MFG ranked 6th in Sunday Times Top Track 100

Certas Energy buys six sites from Welsh T...

Poll

See Results

Are you hopeful the government inquiry highlighting the malign impact of unregulated hand car washing will significantly reduce the number of cowboy operators?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training