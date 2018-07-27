Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Applegreen UK joins BOSS's Payment Watch service

John Wood · 27 July, 2018
Applegreen branding on forecourt

Top 50 Indie Applegreen UK, which has more than 100 sites in the UK, has joined BOSS, The British Oil Security Syndicate.

Adrian Grimes, head of UK operations at Applegreen, said: “We’ve looked carefully at various options and decided to join BOSS to take advantage of its Payment Watch service because it offers a customer-friendly, yet robust means of helping customers who have no means of payment for fuel that has been drawn.

“BOSS Payment Watch has been shown to respect customers who’ve made a genuine mistake. However, it does take a very proactive approach to recover debts from those who do not make a payment.”

Recent analysis of the BOSS Payment Watch scheme, found that where it operates 84% of motorists return to sites to settle their debt with a forecourt retailer. The value of no means of payment (NMoP) recovered by retailers using BOSS Payment Watch reached a total of £8.2m during the past 12 months.

Where motorists do not return and pay for fuel BOSS will pursue vehicle owners and take steps to recover the debt. Annually BOSS returns more than £1m direct to BOSS members.

Kevin Eastwood, executive director of BOSS, commented: “We’re delighted that Applegreen has joined BOSS and it is another great endorsement of the benefits that BOSS offers retailers.”

Forecourt crime is estimated to cost retailers more than £30m pounds annually with some two thirds of crime resulting from drive-offs and the remainder coming from NMoP incidents.

Food Hygiene Training