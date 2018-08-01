Government calls for evidence on future of transport

John Wood

Transport minister Jesse Norman (Photo: )

The government has opened two calls for evidence – on the future of mobility and on last-mile deliveries – as it begins work out how to deliver the greatest benefits from the technological changes which are likely to transform transport in the future.

It says that travel around the UK could dramatically alter with the introduction of flying vehicles or widespread use of self-driving cars as data helps to deliver better journeys. Meanwhile, electric cargo bikes, quadricycles and micro vehicles could replace vans in UK cities as part of plans to transform last-mile deliveries

The two calls for evidence are the first step on the Future of Mobility Grand Challenge, which aims to make the UK the world leader in the movement of goods, services and people.

Transport minister Jesse Norman said: “We are on the cusp of an exciting and profound change in how people, goods and services move around the country, which is set to be driven by extraordinary innovation.

“This could bring significant benefits to people right across the country and presents enormous economic opportunities for the UK, with autonomous vehicles sales set to be worth up to £52bn by 2035.”

The Government expects these trends to lead to safer travel, more accessible transport, cleaner journeys and make cities better to move around and live in.

Ian Robertson, BMW UK chief executive, has been appointed as business champion to help advise, shape and develop the Future of Mobility Grand Challenge.

He said: “A transport revolution in the way people and goods move around will see more changes in the next 10 years than the previous 100. As the Future of Mobility Grand Challenge Business Champion, I’m looking forward to working with the government to help the UK build on its existing strengths and capitalise on that opportunity.”

