Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Ocado evaluates hydrogen fuelled lorries and vans from Ulemco

John Wood · 01 August, 2018
hydrogen fuelled Ocado van

Ulemco, the company pioneering the adoption of ultra-low emission hydrogen-fuelled commercial vehicles in the UK, has delivered the first hydrogen dual-fuel van to online supermarket Ocado.

The vehicle is part of a wider programme to evaluate the use of Ulemco’s cleaner vehicles for the Ocado fleet.

Converted from a standard Mercedes Sprinter, the new van will go into immediate service from the Ocado spoke in West Drayton, making conventional deliveries of groceries to customers in the area. It uses the public hydrogen refilling stations that are already available in and around the capital.

“Ocado is committed to reducing vehicle emissions across its fleet,” said Graham Thomas, fleet services manager at Ocado. “Deployment of this first dual-fuel van represents an important step in developing our plans for cleaner, more efficient fleet operation. We’re particularly interested in ways to ensure we guarantee customer service and achieve the vehicle utilisation levels we currently experience with our conventional vans. Hydrogen dual-fuel looks like an option that can deliver both, and we’re excited to see how it performs in our world.”

“We are naturally delighted to see another major UK organisation recognise the role that hydrogen fuel can make to achieving cleaner cities. The practicality of converting standard commercial vehicle types has been proven in a growing number of OEM models,” said Amanda Lyne, CEO of Ulemco.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 23 July 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.28138.05128.92
East Midlands131.5563.90141.08128.54
London132.1654.90140.39129.08
North East131.1566.90137.86127.51
North West131.4761.90137.72127.87
Northern Ireland130.36133.73127.77
Scotland131.91137.15128.17
South East132.3861.90140.30129.43
South West131.80136.64128.68
Wales131.50136.31128.37
West Midlands131.1764.90140.09128.03
Yorkshire & Humber130.9361.90140.56128.12
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Christie & Co predicts "churn" in forecou...

John Stevenson opens his third Nisa Local...

Chargepoint supplies network for Siemens’...

BP makes BPme app available to fuel card...

Christie & Co predicts "churn" in forecou...

Law to force petrol retailers to install...

BP makes BPme app available to fuel card...

Government consults on the introduction o...

Rontec and BP agree £2bn fuel supply deal

MFG ranked 6th in Sunday Times Top Track 100

Certas Energy buys six sites from Welsh T...

Christie & Co predicts "churn" in forecou...

Poll

See Results

Are you hopeful the government inquiry highlighting the malign impact of unregulated hand car washing will significantly reduce the number of cowboy operators?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training