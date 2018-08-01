Autogas welcomes support for LPG in Government strategy

John Wood

Autogas has welcomed backing for LPG in the Government’s Road to Zero strategy.

The report states that “LPG’s environmental performance relative to diesel makes it a good current alternative to diesel, particularly for vehicles being used in urban driving conditions”.

“We’re very pleased that after an incredibly thorough and extensive research process involving many important stakeholder groups, the Government has outlined its support for LPG in its quest for a zero-emissions transport future,” commented Holly Jago, general manager, Autogas.

“The new findings are similar to the results of our own tests conducted regularly over many years and emphasise what a pivotal role LPG can play in emissions reduction, especially in highly polluted, urban environments.”

While there are currently no opportunities for van or car buyers to buy an LPG model directly from vehicle manufacturers in the UK, the report supports the retrofitting of LPG systems, especially for vans and taxis. As well as outlining the potential for NOx reductions, the report states that “retrofitting vehicles with pollution-reducing technology can offer a relatively low cost alternative to purchasing new low emissions vehicles”.

The report also gives backing for increased supply and sustainability of low carbon fuels through a legally-binding 15-year strategy to more than double their use to 7% by 2032. Jago said that BioLPG, which is created from renewable and waste materials, is ideally suited to help reduce emissions from niche transport sectors that are difficult to electrify, such as taxis and vans.

“This latest report is a strong sign of the Government’s support for LPG, which we expect will be of great interest to OEMs, fleets and local authorities alike who are all looking at the most effective ways to reduce emissions. We are looking forward to having further discussions with these groups, helping them lower their environmental impact,” said Jago.

Currently, around 100,000 vehicles in the UK run on LPG, refuelling at more than 1,300 LPG refuelling stations around the UK. Autogas is a joint venture between Shell and Calor.

