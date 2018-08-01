Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

MPs slam Government delays over E10 introduction

John Wood · 01 August, 2018
Nic Dakin
Nic Dakin
  (Photo:  )

A cross-party group of MPs has slammed the Government for delaying the introduction of E10 petrol.

The criticism followed the Department for Transport's decision to launch a consultation on whether E10 should be introduced.

Nic Dakin, Labour MP for Scunthorpe and chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for British Bioethanol, commented: “As usual the Government is failing to take the initiative and lead the way on tackling climate change and air pollution, choosing instead to delay vital decisions and thereby putting thousands of jobs in my region at risk.

“E10 is a quick and easy way to tackle the most pressing environmental problems from transport, which is the largest single contributor of greenhouse gas emissions. While the Department for Transport have set out E10’s benefits, they’ve failed to provide a realistic workable solution for its introduction.

“Numerous consultations, select committees and working groups have already recommended E10, we gain nothing by going through the motions of yet another call for evidence, but we stand to potentially lose a major industry and employer in the North East.”

The PRA has said its members are strongly opposed to the introduction of E10 until and unless it is mandated by the Government.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 23 July 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.28138.05128.92
East Midlands131.5563.90141.08128.54
London132.1654.90140.39129.08
North East131.1566.90137.86127.51
North West131.4761.90137.72127.87
Northern Ireland130.36133.73127.77
Scotland131.91137.15128.17
South East132.3861.90140.30129.43
South West131.80136.64128.68
Wales131.50136.31128.37
West Midlands131.1764.90140.09128.03
Yorkshire & Humber130.9361.90140.56128.12
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Christie & Co predicts "churn" in forecou...

John Stevenson opens his third Nisa Local...

Chargepoint supplies network for Siemens’...

BP makes BPme app available to fuel card...

Christie & Co predicts "churn" in forecou...

Law to force petrol retailers to install...

BP makes BPme app available to fuel card...

Government consults on the introduction o...

Rontec and BP agree £2bn fuel supply deal

MFG ranked 6th in Sunday Times Top Track 100

Certas Energy buys six sites from Welsh T...

Christie & Co predicts "churn" in forecou...

Poll

See Results

Are you hopeful the government inquiry highlighting the malign impact of unregulated hand car washing will significantly reduce the number of cowboy operators?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training