Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Central England Co-operative reopens refurbished site

John Wood · 01 August, 2018
Co-op filling station

Central England Co-operative has opened the doors to its refurbished petrol filling station in Alfreton following a £30,000 makeover.

The transformation has allowed for a range of improvements including new internal and external decoration, new lighting and a refreshed look for the kiosk.

A spokesperson from the petrol station said: “Our team has been so excited. The revamp looks fantastic and already customers have been making many positive comments about how it looks.

“We would like to thank our members and customers for their patience during the refurbishment and hope they enjoy the changes as much as we do.

“All of us here at the Alfreton petrol Station are proud to be part of such a great community in Alfreton and are looking forward to welcoming customers, new and old, following our revamp.”

The Alfreton Petrol Station and Food Store is open 7am to 10pm Monday to Sunday.

It has a wide range of products including fresh and local fruit and vegetables, chilled beers and wines, and fresh and frozen product ranges.

Alfreton Petrol Station also offers Paypoint, Lottery, free cash machine, Collect Plus, and parking.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 23 July 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.28138.05128.92
East Midlands131.5563.90141.08128.54
London132.1654.90140.39129.08
North East131.1566.90137.86127.51
North West131.4761.90137.72127.87
Northern Ireland130.36133.73127.77
Scotland131.91137.15128.17
South East132.3861.90140.30129.43
South West131.80136.64128.68
Wales131.50136.31128.37
West Midlands131.1764.90140.09128.03
Yorkshire & Humber130.9361.90140.56128.12
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Christie & Co predicts "churn" in forecou...

John Stevenson opens his third Nisa Local...

Chargepoint supplies network for Siemens’...

BP makes BPme app available to fuel card...

Christie & Co predicts "churn" in forecou...

Law to force petrol retailers to install...

BP makes BPme app available to fuel card...

Government consults on the introduction o...

Rontec and BP agree £2bn fuel supply deal

MFG ranked 6th in Sunday Times Top Track 100

Certas Energy buys six sites from Welsh T...

Christie & Co predicts "churn" in forecou...

Poll

See Results

Are you hopeful the government inquiry highlighting the malign impact of unregulated hand car washing will significantly reduce the number of cowboy operators?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training