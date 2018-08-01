Central England Co-operative reopens refurbished site

John Wood

Central England Co-operative has opened the doors to its refurbished petrol filling station in Alfreton following a £30,000 makeover.

The transformation has allowed for a range of improvements including new internal and external decoration, new lighting and a refreshed look for the kiosk.

A spokesperson from the petrol station said: “Our team has been so excited. The revamp looks fantastic and already customers have been making many positive comments about how it looks.

“We would like to thank our members and customers for their patience during the refurbishment and hope they enjoy the changes as much as we do.

“All of us here at the Alfreton petrol Station are proud to be part of such a great community in Alfreton and are looking forward to welcoming customers, new and old, following our revamp.”

The Alfreton Petrol Station and Food Store is open 7am to 10pm Monday to Sunday.

It has a wide range of products including fresh and local fruit and vegetables, chilled beers and wines, and fresh and frozen product ranges.

Alfreton Petrol Station also offers Paypoint, Lottery, free cash machine, Collect Plus, and parking.

