Petrol filling station and Spar store sold by Christie & Co

John Wood · 03 August, 2018
BP Martin BP Filling Station and Spar Store

Martin BP Filling Station and Spar store on the A140 in Alby near Norwich has been sold to an existing operator through specialist business property adviser Christie & Co.

It was sold off a guide price of £1,150,000.

The filling station is on a 1.5-acre site and includes a 16-point service area with four pumps and separate Autogas and HGV diesel pumps, parking for 20 vehicles, and an 800sq ft Spar-branded store, which has recently been fully refitted.

The business benefits from income generated by two separate lease agreements with the café and car wash businesses on site.

Previous owner Mohammed Majid purchased the filling station in 2009 and has significantly invested in modernisation of the site. He is retiring following more than 40 years in the fuel industry.

The filling station has been acquired by Fuel Efficient Limited, which is operated by Manickavasagan Sritharan.

The site brings his portfolio to three sites across East Anglia, with the previous two also having been purchased through Christie & Co. He plans to extend trading at his new site to 24 hours.

Melvyn Eke, associate director at Christie & Co, handled the sale. He commented: “Having built a relationship with Mr Majid over the years, I am pleased to have assisted in his retirement from the fuel industry. The site has been purchased by a committed and experienced operator, who will no doubt continue to make a success of the business.”

