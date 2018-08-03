JTI prosecutes second illegal tobacco seller

John Wood

Japan Tobacco International (JTI) in partnership with TM EYE has delivered another success in securing a conviction against a seller of illegal tobacco.

At Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on July 13, Evtim Yotov pleaded guilty to selling tobacco products that broke UK labelling and packaging laws. He was ordered to pay a total of £1,180 in fines and costs.

Evidence of the offences was obtained via a series of undercover mystery shopping operations conducted outside a car boot sale held at Coles Park Stadium, London N17. Eight illegal products, all 50g packs of roll your own tobacco, were purchased during the investigation.

Charlie Cunningham-Reid, UK head of corporate affairs, said: “We welcome the decision made by the court in this case. This is the second successful private prosecution supported by JTI against a criminal selling illegal tobacco, which demonstrates the company’s commitment to help tackle the problem of illegal tobacco and we will not hesitate to take similar action in future.”

Yotov was one of two sellers identified during the operation at the venue and had been due to appear in Court on 31 May where the other seller, Gary Williams, was convicted. However, Yotov failed to attend and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

