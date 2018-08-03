Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

BP site reopens with M&S Simply Food after development

John Wood · 03 August, 2018
BP and M&S signs together on forecourt

A new BP service station with M&S Simply Food has opened at Junction 16 of the A74(M) near Lockerbie in Scotland.

The joint BP and Marks & Spencer redevelopment of the BP site was opened on August 1.

Andy Kenney, BP district manager, said: “The new store and introduction of the M&S Simply Food range means we will now be open late providing customers with a selected range of Marks & Spencer’s high quality fresh, innovative food alongside the best of BP fuels and our own Wild Bean Café.”

The first customers received a range of discounts and a free ‘bag for life’.

The first BP M&S Simply Food store was opened in 2005 at BP Hammersmith in London. There are now more than 230 in the UK.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 30 July 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.38139.38129.21
East Midlands131.60141.81128.61
London132.31140.01129.36
North East131.0466.90141.19127.79
North West131.5158.90140.28128.12
Northern Ireland130.51135.10127.81
Scotland131.89138.03128.50
South East132.49140.86129.65
South West131.8666.90139.51129.01
Wales131.5663.90136.71128.50
West Midlands131.1866.90139.13128.19
Yorkshire & Humber130.9963.90139.91128.14
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Christie & Co predicts "churn" in forecou...

John Stevenson opens his third Nisa Local...

Chargepoint supplies network for Siemens’...

UK's first large-scale CNG refuelling sta...

Christie & Co predicts "churn" in forecou...

Law to force petrol retailers to install...

John Stevenson opens his third Nisa Local...

BP makes BPme app available to fuel card...

Rontec and BP agree £2bn fuel supply deal

MFG ranked 6th in Sunday Times Top Track 100

Certas Energy buys six sites from Welsh T...

Christie & Co predicts "churn" in forecou...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned about the implications for your business of the Government's recently published 'Road to Zero' strategy?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training