BP site reopens with M&S Simply Food after development

John Wood

A new BP service station with M&S Simply Food has opened at Junction 16 of the A74(M) near Lockerbie in Scotland.

The joint BP and Marks & Spencer redevelopment of the BP site was opened on August 1.

Andy Kenney, BP district manager, said: “The new store and introduction of the M&S Simply Food range means we will now be open late providing customers with a selected range of Marks & Spencer’s high quality fresh, innovative food alongside the best of BP fuels and our own Wild Bean Café.”

The first customers received a range of discounts and a free ‘bag for life’.

The first BP M&S Simply Food store was opened in 2005 at BP Hammersmith in London. There are now more than 230 in the UK.

